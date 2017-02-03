Governmentless

Disgusted by traditional politics, which will increasing prove to be corrupt and easily turned into demagoguery, a number of small countries will abandon traditional politics altogether and embrace anarchism.

Unlike than the chaotic, bomb-throwing anarchists of popular culture, these will be serious, dedicated citizens who believe in direct democracy -- that is to say, if it effects you, you should have a vote in it. They will be obsessed with political organizing, attempting to figure out the most effective way to make sure that citizens have a voice.

These experiments will prove to be successful, and soon other countries will demand that their political systems likewise becomes anarchistic -- to the great displeasure of professional politicians. Some will succeed, and some will be utter failures, but none will suffer from despotic leaders.