The end of race

New technology will make it possible to change skin color, hair, eye color, and physical characteristics almost instantaneously. Not only will people change race on a whim, but they will also choose looks that have never before existed: Blue skin, orange eyes, glow-in-the dark hair and the like.

Tomorrow will be a world free of racism, as we simply will never know somebody's race for certain. People may still identify culturally as black, or Asian, or another group, but this will be expressed through cultural activities rather than skin tone.