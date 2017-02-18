The paper nightmare

The next major wave of terrorism will be something called "paper terrorism," in which terrorists make use of flaws in American bureaucracy to harass and abuse people they despise. They will do this by filing false reports to the IRS, filing fake bankruptcy petitions, filing fake liens against people.

The process of getting disentangled from this mess of fraudulent filings will be expensive and time-consuming, driving many to actual bankruptcy and some to suicide. The terrorists behind this will for the most part not be foreign nationals, but locally grown extremists using the system to go after despised minorities, and it will be years before this is recognized as terrorism and addressed as such.