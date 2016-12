Thanks to nanobots -- microscopic robots -- we will soon be able to make inanimate objects behave as though alive. One will simply need to program the tiny automatons to swarm something and manipulate it, and a person could make a chair dance, or a monster of clay.

As a result, the future will seem very much like magic. Our clothes will dress us, our beds will make themselves, and random objects will fuse together and behave like a living thing, all with a command from us.