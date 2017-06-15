“John Buck Cultural Imagery: Wood Sculptures and Wood Block Prints”

The summer exhibition “KINETIC” by Kaneko will present the works of a number of international, national and regional artists that explores the art and science of movements and the perception of motion. A part of this exhibition will be a major retrospective of world known artist John Buck’s wood block prints and wood and bronze sculptures, many of which are large and are kinetic.

Gallery 72, concurrently and in conjunction with Kaneko will host a significant show of additional selections of fine art wood block prints and sculptures by John Buck. Gallery 72’s relationship with Buck began with the time he spent at the Kansas City Art Institute as a classmate with my brother Robert and continues with working with Bud Shark’s Ink., the publisher of Buck’s prints and Zolla/Lieberman Gallery, a dealer of Buck’s sculptures. All works at Gallery 72 will be available for purchase.

John Buck is well known for his carved wood and bronze sculptures and monumental woodblock prints. Buck is an artist who is fascinated by the cultural imagery surrounding his two homes (in Bozeman, Montana, and on the Big Island of Hawaii), current events, popular culture, and the irony inherent in world history. This collected visual vocabulary weaves through his sculptural and print works. To fully appreciate Buck’s work you have to “read” all the images and symbols in both his prints and sculptures

As a special note, Gallery 72 will include John Buck’s newest print “Moscow on the Seine”. This will be the first show in the nation to include this print.

Gallery 72’s public opening of this show will be Thursday, June 15, followed by the Kaneko public opening on Friday, June 16.

Kaneko will have a members and special guests only event Friday, June 9. The show at Gallery 72 will be available for Kaneko members and special guests viewing Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10.

For additional information and to view images of the Gallery 72 artworks go to:

www.Gallery72.com

For additional information on the Kaneko exhibition “KINETIC” go to:

http://thekaneko.org/