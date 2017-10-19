2017 Film Streams Local Filmmakers Showcase

Film Streams is thrilled to announce the 12 films selected for its annual celebration of regional creativity. The 2017 Local Filmmakers Showcase will premiere on October 19 at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater. Curated by the staff of Omaha-based fashion boutique Hello Holiday, this year’s 123-minute program is generously supported by Mutual of Omaha.

Jurors sorted through 66 submissions (a new record) from Nebraska and Iowa, landing at a program of 12 shorts. Selections include an animated animal adventure; arty experimental shorts; a wealth of clever comedies; a futuristic sci-fi noir; a glam-trash music video; and documentaries on education, an Offutt Aviator in transition, and Nebraska history. Plus, for the second year in a year, space was reserved for a Student Spotlight for some of the region’s youngest filmmakers.

“Jurying the Local Filmmakers Showcase was sort of an ‘Omaha bucket list’ thing for me,” says Hello Holiday owner Megan Hunt. “We had fun curating a selection of twelve films that will inspire, educate, scare, challenge, and entertain the audience. I can’t wait to see the reaction.”

A special premiere screening will take place on Thursday, October 19 at 7 pm, at the Ruth Sokolof Theater (1340 Mike Fahey St.). A post-party with the filmmakers will immediately follow. Regular showings are planned for Sunday, October 22, at 2:30 pm, and Wednesday, October 25, at 9 pm. Tickets for all showtimes are now on sale at http://bit.ly/2ffgwL9 and are priced at $10 general, $7.50 for seniors, students, teachers, military and those arriving to the theater by bicycle, and $5 for Film Streams Members.

For more information please see the attached press release. For questions or requests, please contact Patrick Kinney at (402) 933-0259 x 11 or patrick@filmstreams.org.