The Heartland Witches' Gala is a formal Halloween masquerade ball and charity gala to benefit nonprofit organizations that work to make a difference in our community! Join us for an evening of fun, magic, and mystery as you bewitch your senses with music, dancing, drinks, and hors d'oeuvres while reveling in the Halloween spirit right up until the Witching Hour!

Formal costumes are encouraged or opt for cocktail or evening wear. Come dressed to the nines in your witchy finest and compete in our costume contest!

Ages 19+

All proceeds from the silent auction and ticket sales to the 2017 Heartland Witches’ Gala will benefit Heartland Family Service. The mission of Heartland Family Service is to strengthen individuals and families in our community through education, counseling, and support services.

For more information or to become a sponsor please visit www.heartlandwitchesgala.com.

The Heartland Witches’ Gala is hosted by Hearthside Candles & Curios in partnership with Heartland Family Service, with community support from the Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Ralston Business Community, City of Ralston, and is fully funded by our amazing sponsors!