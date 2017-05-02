2017 Local Filmmakers Showcase: CALL FOR ENTRIES

Film Streams, Omaha’s nonprofit cinema, is now accepting submissions from artists in Nebraska and Iowa for its 2017 Local Filmmakers Showcase.

OMAHA, Neb. (4/28/2017) — Film Streams, Omaha’s nonprofit dedicated to the presentation and discussion of film as an art form, is now accepting submissions for its eighth annual Local Filmmakers Showcase—a curated program featuring work by area artists.

Filmmakers are invited to submit their work electronically by sending a link and the attached submission form (also available at http://bit.ly/2pDdAi3) to dene@filmstreams.org. Or, by sending a DVD or flash drive along with completed submission form to: Film Streams, Attn: Dené Oglesby, P.O. Box 8485, Omaha, NE 68108. Materials, including DVDs and flash drives, will not be returned. There is no fee for entry.

For a film to be eligible, at least one of the project’s filmmakers must be a resident of Nebraska or Iowa. Students who are attending a school in the showcase region are welcome to submit. Work that has screened publicly for a paying audience (outside of film festivals) will not be considered for this program.

Introduced in 2016, the jury will reserve space in the program for a deserving entry by area primary or secondary-school students. Elementary, middle, and high school students and classes are encouraged to submit projects for the Student Spotlight.

Films must be completed at the time of submission and received by Film Streams no later than Friday, July 21, 2017. A maximum of three submissions are allowed per filmmaker. It is the filmmakers’ responsibility to gain permissions for music prior to submission. We will not consider any film that violates another artist’s intellectual property.

More details about the 2017 Local Filmmakers Showcase, which will take place in October, will be announced later this summer. Filmmakers whose films are selected for the showcase (as well as their collaborators, families, and friends) will be invited to an opening night celebration and screening. For each film selected, filmmakers will receive a percentage of the box office for the premiere and encore screenings of the showcase at the Ruth Sokolof Theater, plus an honorarium.

Submissions will be reviewed by an independent jury, to be announced soon. We encourage filmmakers to submit films no longer than 40 minutes in length.

For press inquiries, contact Patrick Kinney at patrick@filmstreams.org.

FILM STREAMS’ 2017 LOCAL FILMMAKERS SHOWCASE IS GENEROUSLY SPONSORED BY MUTUAL OF OMAHA