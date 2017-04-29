2017 Outlook Nebraska Visually Impaired Community Resource Fair

Outlook Nebraska, a nonprofit organization that empowers anyone in the community facing vision loss, is hosting the Visually Impaired Community Resource Fair on Saturday, April 29 in the Von Maur Court at the Westroads Mall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Outlook Nebraska encourages people experiencing vision loss or who know someone who is experiencing vision loss to attend.

Many people are experiencing vision loss because of diabetes, glaucoma, and aged-related macular degeneration. Care givers and family members can come to one place and learn about resources available and to meet others with vision loss.

Additionally, people with vision loss or blindness can attend to learn about new technology and other recreation, cultural, and advocacy services available right here in Omaha.

Visit outlooknebraska.org/resourcefair.

Contact:

Rachel Carver, ONI PR Facilitator

402-614-3331, ext. 221

rcarver@outlooknebraska.com