2017 TEDx UNO: Juxtaposition

Join us as our Così fan tutte production designer Julia Noulin-Mérat participates as one of this year’s speakers for a TEDTalk that show an unexpected viewpoint, or two sides of the same story at TEDxUNO: Juxtaposition! Throughout the afternoon, you’ll hear from 13 speakers about a huge range of topics such as terrorism, disease, marriage, communication, activism, or music, from seemingly contradictory viewpoints, but in a way that tells a cohesive and interesting story.
General Admission Ticket: $25
UNO Student Ticket: $10
A triple American, Canadian and French citizen, Julia Noulin-Mérat is the principal designer at Noulin-Mérat Studio, an intrepid NYC production design firm that specializes in Theater, Film & TV, with an emphasis in Opera and immersive site specific theatre. In addition to her work as Associate Producer for Boston Lyric Opera, Ms. Noulin-Mérat is Director of Design and Production for Guerilla Opera and resident set designer for Attic Theater in New York.
Strauss Performing Arts Center Recital Hall 6001 Dodge St., Omaha, Nebraska 68132 View Map