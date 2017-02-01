2017 TEDx UNO: Juxtaposition

Join us as our Così fan tutte production designer Julia Noulin-Mérat participates as one of this year’s speakers for a TEDTalk that show an unexpected viewpoint, or two sides of the same story at TEDxUNO: Juxtaposition! Throughout the afternoon, you’ll hear from 13 speakers about a huge range of topics such as terrorism, disease, marriage, communication, activism, or music, from seemingly contradictory viewpoints, but in a way that tells a cohesive and interesting story.

General Admission Ticket: $25

UNO Student Ticket: $10

A triple American, Canadian and French citizen, Julia Noulin-Mérat is the principal designer at Noulin-Mérat Studio, an intrepid NYC production design firm that specializes in Theater, Film & TV, with an emphasis in Opera and immersive site specific theatre. In addition to her work as Associate Producer for Boston Lyric Opera, Ms. Noulin-Mérat is Director of Design and Production for Guerilla Opera and resident set designer for Attic Theater in New York.