2nd Annual Doughnut Shootout

On February 12th Food & Spirits Magazine presents the 2nd Annual Omaha Doughnut Shootout which will take place at The Waiting Room, Krug Park and Reverb Lounge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Like last year, bakeries from across the metro will make their doughnuts available for tastings, with warm drinks to wash down all that sugary goodness. Attendees will be able to taste, compare, contrast and rate their favorites in various categories. There will also be classic cartoons playing on the big screen at The Waiting Room and Reverb Lounge. Tickets are available for $8.50 at Reverb Lounge now. Start at The Waiting Room on the day of the event.