3rd Annual Omaha Doughnut Shootout

On February 11th Food & Spirits Magazine will present the 3nd Annual Omaha Doughnut Shootout which will take place at The Waiting Room Lounge, Krug Park | Beers & Bloody Marys and Reverb Lounge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Like last year, bakeries from across the metro will make their doughnuts available for tastings (included with your ticket!), with warm drinks to wash down all that sugary goodness available for purchase. Attendees will be able to taste, compare, contrast and rate their favorites in various categories. There will also be classic cartoons playing on the big screen at The Waiting Room.

Tickets will be available for $12 at http://onepercentproductions.com/event/the-3rd-annual-doughnut-shootout/ and hard copy tickets available for $12.50 at Reverb Lounge. Start at any of the 3 businesses on the day of the event. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Tri Omega at the Institute for the Culinary Arts. We've sold out the last two years so make sure to get your tickets early. Tickets are on sale now!