The 43rd annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival (OSAF), presented by First National Bank, returns to downtown Omaha June 9-11 on Farnam Street alongside the Gene Leahy Mall. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.

OSAF offers three days of arts immersion featuring 135 professional, juried artist booths; free concerts and entertainment; and a variety of creative activities for all ages. Since the first OSAF in 1975, more than 3 million people from throughout the region have attended the event, which regularly captures local and national “best of” recognition from leading industry and tourism publications.