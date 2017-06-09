2015 OSAF_Area Map
The 43rd annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival (OSAF), presented by First National Bank, returns to downtown Omaha June 9-11 on Farnam Street alongside the Gene Leahy Mall. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.
OSAF offers three days of arts immersion featuring 135 professional, juried artist booths; free concerts and entertainment; and a variety of creative activities for all ages. Since the first OSAF in 1975, more than 3 million people from throughout the region have attended the event, which regularly captures local and national “best of” recognition from leading industry and tourism publications.
Downtown Omaha Dow Downtown Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map