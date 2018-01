At this event, we invite competition teams and backyard BBQ enthusiasts to compete for prizes and prestige, but most importantly, to benefit our local chapter of St. Vincent De Paul. The event will have raffles and a silent auction.

St. Vincent De Paul provides direct support to those in our parish community in need of energy assistance, clothing, food and those having difficulty with rent or mortgages. St. Vincent De Paul also helps with nutritional needs at our parish supported food pantry.