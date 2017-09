7 Oaks Blues Festival

13302 West Center Road

Omaha, Nebraska

Free, all ages outdoor festival on Sunday, October 1st.

2pm: Gates Open

3pm: Far & Wide

4:15pm: Annika Chambers with the Igor Prado Band

6pm: Tommy Castro & The Painkillers

7:45pm: The Jimmys

9pm: Fireworks!

Food trucks on site. Beer, wine and mixed drinks available for purchase from Thunderhead Brewing.

Chairs welcome. No outside food/beverage or coolers please.