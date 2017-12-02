7th Annual Christmas in the Village

The Empowerment Network’s Christmas in the Village at 24th and Lake has become one of the largest holiday celebrations and traditions in North Omaha attracting thousands of participants from throughout the city and region.

Christmas in the Village at 24th and Lake is the 7th year of a new holiday tradition and community celebration presented by the Empowerment Network, OEDC, KETV, American National Bank, Nebraska Arts Council, Family Housing Advisory Services, and Love's Jazz and Arts Center, in partnership with over 80 organizations, businesses, ministries and community groups.