89th Annual Tangier Shrine Circus

“Oink The Singing Pig” is making his return to the Omaha area — 55 years after the “Pork Chop Revue” appeared at the Tangier Shrine Circus.

Joining “Oink” are three elephants from two continents, the Amazing Ashtons — featuring 12-year-old Cheyenne — and death-defying high wire acts will be among the featured attractions during the Tangier Shrine Circus at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. The circus offers seven family-friendly performances from Thursday, Feb. 15 through Sunday, Feb. 18.

In its 89th year, the Tangier Shrine Circus promises thrills, chills, laughter and plenty of amazing moments in a three-ring show. The always-popular Keystone Kops and hilarious Tangier Shrine Clowns are back to share plenty of hijinks. Animal lovers will enjoy extraordinary animal performances by the elephants, Royal Bengal tigers and a beautiful white tiger, and a dog and pony show. They will be joined by beautiful aerialists and circus daredevils Jimmy and Jasmin performing on the “Giant Space Wheel of Destiny.”

A special “Circus Fun Fair” offers a chance for fans of all ages to meet some of the stars of the circus and even ride a few of the animals. Horn T Animal Jungle, from Columbus, Neb., will be bringing a 53-foot climate-controlled trailer filled with exotic animals. Face painting and bounce houses will be available. The Fun Fair begins two hours prior to each performance and immediately follows each show.

Circus show times are:

– Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

– Friday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

– Saturday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

– Sunday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are $15. Reserved seats are $25 each. Tickets can be purchased at the Mid-America Center box office (1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs, Iowa), all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone at (800) 745-7849 and online at Ticketmaster.com and TangierShrineCircus.com. In addition, general admission tickets are on sale at all Omaha/Council Bluffs-area Hy-Vee locations.

The Tangier Shrine Circus is produced by the James Cristy Cole Circus. Circus proceeds are for the benefit of the Tangier Shrine in Omaha, Nebraska. Payments are not deductible as charitable contributions.

For more information, visit www.TangierShrineCircus.com.