A LIVE PODCAST RECORDING OF VINYLS AFTER DARK

Tickets $5 or $2 w/ record. Available at the door.

Admission: 18+

Doors at 7PM.

Richard Reese and Nick Allen return to the Reverb to continue a monthly live recording of their dope podcast, VINYLS AFTER DARK, at the Reverb Lounge. They hit record, put on a record and talk. It's fun. Normally recorded in Nick's garage, this will be the second live recording of the podcast in front of an audience. The first was a blast. Bring a record of your own for discounted admission and a chance for your selection to be featured in the episode.