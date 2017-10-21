AAA Free Winter Car Care Check

To help motorists prepare for the winter driving season, AAA is offering free 18-point vehicle car care checks on Saturday, October 21, from 8 am to noon, at AAA's HQ at 910 N 96 Street in Omaha. Participants are encouraged to enter from Burt Street. Car care checks will not be available for RVs, electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles and some sports cars. If inclement weather develops, the event may be cancelled. For more information, call 1-800-222-NEBR.