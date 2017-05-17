Aaron Bressman: Songs from A to Z at Paragon Dundee

to Google Calendar - Aaron Bressman: Songs from A to Z at Paragon Dundee - 2017-05-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Aaron Bressman: Songs from A to Z at Paragon Dundee - 2017-05-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Aaron Bressman: Songs from A to Z at Paragon Dundee - 2017-05-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - Aaron Bressman: Songs from A to Z at Paragon Dundee - 2017-05-17 18:00:00

Paragon Dundee 5018 Underwood Avenue, Omaha, Nebraska 68132

We’re welcoming Omaha musician Aaron Bressman for the first time at Paragon! Aaron is known for his acoustic guitar renditions of an array of tunes—from The Beatles to Sinatra, U2 to Prince. Join us for this fun dinnertime serenade!

Reserve a table online at paragondundee.com or give us a call at 402-991-1552.

Wednesday, May 10th and again on Wednesday, May 17th

6–8 PM

More info at AaronBressman.com

Info

Paragon Dundee 5018 Underwood Avenue, Omaha, Nebraska 68132 View Map

Live Music

Visit Event Website

402-991-1552

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Aaron Bressman: Songs from A to Z at Paragon Dundee - 2017-05-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Aaron Bressman: Songs from A to Z at Paragon Dundee - 2017-05-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Aaron Bressman: Songs from A to Z at Paragon Dundee - 2017-05-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - Aaron Bressman: Songs from A to Z at Paragon Dundee - 2017-05-17 18:00:00

Built with Metro Publisher™