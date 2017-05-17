Aaron Bressman: Songs from A to Z at Paragon Dundee

We’re welcoming Omaha musician Aaron Bressman for the first time at Paragon! Aaron is known for his acoustic guitar renditions of an array of tunes—from The Beatles to Sinatra, U2 to Prince. Join us for this fun dinnertime serenade!

Reserve a table online at paragondundee.com or give us a call at 402-991-1552.

Wednesday, May 10th and again on Wednesday, May 17th

6–8 PM

More info at AaronBressman.com