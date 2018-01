Doors at 7:00pm

Front Room

$7 Advance/$10 Day of show

Aaron Kamm and the One Drops

Hailing from St. Louis, MO, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops merge flavors of Roots Reggae, Mississippi River Blues, Improv-laced Jams, and Soulful Vocals. With a High energy performance and a unique sound this band is a must see. web: http://www.theonedrops.com/

vid: https://youtu.be/gMb3M9UhB3o

More info and music at http://theslowdown.com/