Advanced Photography: Introduction to Lightroom

Lightroom is the tool that most professional photographers use to organize, edit, and export their photographs. This class is designed to teach you how to use all the powerful tools that Lightroom offers to make your photos look their best, as well as the workflows you can use to keep your editing fast and efficient. If you want to how learn how to quickly and easily make your photos look more polished and professional, this class is for you!

What we'll cover:

- All the basic tools of Lightroom

- How to correct RAW files and JPGs

- How to use film emulation presets with your photographs

- The most efficient workflows to organize, edit, and export your photos quickly and easily

- Tips to keep in mind while shooting to make your life easier when you get to the editing room

Class Items:

- If you have a laptop with Lightroom & Photoshop, feel free to bring it and follow along in class

- Make sure to bring something to take notes!

- Don't have Lightroom & Photoshop? Download a free trial here!

Prerequisite classes:

It's recommended to take the Photography 101 and Photography 201 classes before this class, but not required.