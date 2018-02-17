Advanced Photography // Studio Lighting

Studio Lighting will give you complete control over light. It will cover the different lighting tools available to you as well as metering techniques, balancing flash with ambient light, and using different modifiers to shape the light. And, it will cover the seven different ways to control light, so that whether you’re using natural light, studio light, or a blend of the two, your photos will look exactly the way you envision.

Requirements:

- knowledge of how to shoot in manual (Don't know how? Schedule a private mentoring session at http://www.hootonimages.com/inquiry before the 17th and we'll get you ready!)

- notebook

- DSLR (not required but useful for hands on experience)