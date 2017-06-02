The Annual African-American Leadership Awards (AALA) recognize the accomplishments and achievements of African Americans in our community who have made significant contributions to the City of Omaha in the following categories:
- Business
- Community
- Education
- Faith
- Government
- Health
- Young Professional (ages 21 to 39)
- Youth (ages 16 to 18)
This year's reception will be held on June 2nd at the Hilton Omaha. A cocktail reception will be held at 6 PM with the award ceremony beginning promptly at 7 PM.
Please visit www.urbanleagueneb.org/aala to purchase tickets or become an event patron.
Info
Hilton Omaha Cass St, Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
please enable javascript to view