The Annual African-American Leadership Awards (AALA) recognize the accomplishments and achievements of African Americans in our community who have made significant contributions to the City of Omaha in the following categories:

Business

Community

Education

Faith

Government

Health

Young Professional (ages 21 to 39)

Youth (ages 16 to 18)

This year's reception will be held on June 2nd at the Hilton Omaha. A cocktail reception will be held at 6 PM with the award ceremony beginning promptly at 7 PM.

Please visit www.urbanleagueneb.org/aala to purchase tickets or become an event patron.