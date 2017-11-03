Join UNO's Pan African Student Organization for our second Annual African Culture Night! This will be a fun night to celebrate the beautiful and diverse culture of Africa. We'll have dance perfomances, music, and food of course.

Dress code is semi formal, wear your traditional attire if you'd like.

This event will be in UNO's Milo Bail Student Center Ballroom Friday, November 3rd.

Doors open at 4:30pm . Tickets are sold for $10 and tickets will be sold at the door for $12.

You can park anywhere on campus, just not in any reserved, handicapped, motorcycle or metered stall.

Hope to see you soon! Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or concerns.

The Pan African Student Organization is an organization at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. We are dedicated to providing academic and social support for African students on campus, facilitate communication and understanding between African students and all other members of the university community as well as sharing the rich and diverse culture of Africa.

This event is sponsored by UNO's Black Studies Department.