All ages show for $8 - Doors at 8, show at 9

Tickets on Sales Friday Jan 13 at 10am: http://bit.ly/2iZlEDw

Returning to Omaha at The Waiting Room Lounge for their first time ever headlining show. Alice Unchained will haunt you with their dead on percision with the classic music that is Alice In Chains. Matt Nyberg as Layne Staley is mindblowing. Be prepared to rock out with the hits from the entire AIC collection.