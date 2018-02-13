AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is the new Tony Award®-winning musical about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war.

Acclaimed director/choreographer and 2015 Tony Award®-winner Christopher Wheeldon brings the magic and romance of Paris into perfect harmony with unforgettable songs from George and Ira Gershwin in the show that earned more awards than any other musical in the 2015 season!

The New York Times raves, “AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is a triumph! Pure joy!” and the Wall Street Journal declares, “Once you’ve seen it, you’ll find it hard to settle for less ever again.”

Don’t miss this stunning Broadway hit when it arrives in Omaha on its first national tour!

Performance times vary by day. Go to TicketOmaha.com for times and information.