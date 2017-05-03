American Wrestler: The Wizard

AMC Oakview Plaza 24 S 140th Plz, Omaha, Nebraska 68144

“American Wrestler: The Wizard” comes to movie theaters nationwide for one night only on May 3 at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. local time. Based on true events, the heartwarming coming of age story is set in a world of competitive high school wrestling, starring William Fichtner, Jon Voight and introducing newcomer George Kosturos.

Tickets for “American Wrestler: The Wizard” can be purchased beginning Friday, March 31, 2017 online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

AMC Oakview Plaza 24 S 140th Plz, Omaha, Nebraska 68144

