An Evening with Dawes

Tickets: $23 ADV / $25 DOS

On sale 11/18 at 10am: http://bit.ly/2eOv2XD

ALL AGES

Doors at 8PM

Dawes has come home. After recording its last two albums, Stories Don't End and All Your Favorite Bands, in Asheville, North Carolina, and Nashville, respectively, the Los Angeles band has returned to the city that has been both home and inspiration since its inception in 2009 to record its fifth album, We're All Gonna Die, with longtime friend and Grammy nominated producer Blake Mills at the helm.