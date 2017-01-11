An Evening with Dereck Higgins | The DU

An Evening with Derek Higgins is a new monthly event at The Down Under Lounge, with the maiden voyage embarking on Thursday, January 11th. The evenings will always be hosted by, and feature the work of Dereck Higgins' solo project, D H X, plus great local and regional acts, visual artists, and other surprise guests.

For the first Evening w/ DH, Dereck has invited his jazz-fusion project Chemicals. Made up of a great group of talented improvisers, Chemicals sets are always an adventure.

Dereck will also be joined by Hugo's Art Galleries and the work of artist Derek Shockey.

9p | No Cover | 21+