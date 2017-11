The always amazing Floyd: Pink Floyd tribute show, returns to The Waiting Room Lounge to give you an evening with Floyd. 3 hour extavaganza of the hits and deep cuts that Floyd fans have come to love from the entire catalog. The look, feel, and sound of a Pink Floyd show is captured and performed in spectacular fashion. No opening acts, just an evening with Floyd.

All ages show for $10

On sale now: http://bit.ly/2g6qtO0