Andrew Bailie w/Diego Hervalejo Sánchez & Mr. E and the SK

This is a very special one at The Down Under Lounge. Andrew Bailie of It's True and Jazzwholes will be joined NYC jazz pianist Diego Hervalejo Sánchez, and folk duo Mr. E & the Stringless Kite for a night of great times.

Andrew Bailie is an American songwriter, singer and guitarist. His intricate songs are crafted with raw emotion, fierce guitar work, and an unmistakable, soaring voice. Drawing elements from funk, soul, rock, and electronic traditions, Bailie’s songs are woven from his own hopes, fears, enchantment and trepidations, tapping into the common human experiences that give us pause, inspire longing, or set us ablaze.

After extensive touring across the US and Europe with legendary gospel and funk organist Cory Henry (Snarky Puppy/Funk Apostles), Bailie relocated from Brooklyn NY to the woods of northwestern Maine, where he is now based. His roots are in Ohio and Nebraska, where he made a name for himself in his early career (Jazzwholes/It's True). Bailie has also worked with platinum recording artist Aloe Blacc, members of Snarky Puppy, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and shared the stage with Res, Talib Kweli, Lalah Hathaway, and others.

Look for the debut release “Wasteland” available everywhere soon.