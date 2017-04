Come join us for our traditional pork or duck dinner served with dumplings & sauerkraut, applesauce, green beans, rye bread and homemade kolaces! Beverage & dessert included.

Also featuring an arts and crafts homemakers booth, bake sale, and plenty of friends and fellowship.

Adults: Pork $12 Duck $14

Ages 4 to 10: $5 Kids 3 & under: $2

Hot Dog & Chips option available: $5