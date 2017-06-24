Antique Spectacular Vintage Market--June 24-25

Saturday, June 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 25:10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Westfair, 22984 Hwy 6, Council Bluffs, IA, Exit 8 off I-80

$6 Daily Admission

**Register at www.antiquespectacular.com for a $1 discount admission coupon to the show

* Shop for Great Antiques & Vintage

* Live Roots Music Performances

* Delicious Food Trucks and more

Weekend Music line up:

Saturday, June 24

10-10:45 AM Jared Kennedy

11 AM-2 PM White Catfish

2:15-3:15 PM Paul Hart

3:30-4:30 PM Kait Berreckman

4:45-5:45 PM Rebecca Lowry

Sunday, June 25

11 AM - 12 PM Mike Hollon

12:30 - 1:30 PM David Nance

2 - 3 PM Evan Bartels

Featuring the best antiques and vintage treasures from an assortment of the best antique and vintage vendors from across the country. Families and friends alike will enjoy the festival atmosphere that will also feature flavors from some of the areas top food trucks as well as an entertainment stage featuring local musical artists from across Omaha and Council Bluffs.

Over 50 antique and vintage vendors are expected to converge at this event. There will be treasures for everyone! The Westfair fairgrounds will over flowing with a wonderful selection of great antiques, vintage and repurposed treasures. The best of the best antique and vintage dealers will feature all eras and styles of furniture; art pottery, stoneware, books, fine art and prints, primitives, fine & costume jewelry, silver, antique glassware, American Indian items & jewelry, Industrial, architectural, lighting, postcards, political, kitchen, coins, quilts, dolls, toys, sports collectibles, advertising and paper, marbles, tools, rugs, vintage textiles and period pieces. These treasures and much more await you and your family!

Live music will be featured throughout the weekend. Don’t miss the White Catfish and their Council Bluffs’ roots music. They are scheduled to play at 12 PM on Saturday, June 24th. Come experience this festival of goodies that will be great for the whole family