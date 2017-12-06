Aqueous

with Voodoo Visionary

Tickets: $10

On sale now: http://bit.ly/2eIgCha

ALL AGES / Doors at 8pm

Aqueous’s groove rock sound stems from Buffalo NY. They have built a name for themselves nationally, following years of touring and high profile sets at major festivals. The band is as strong in composing as they are at communicating and improvising during their shows. Their onstage persona is infectious and undeniable; their lifelong friendship stands as a testament to the tightness of the music. While the band is relatively young, they are polished - check them out as soon as you can, and discover firsthand what the buzz is all about.

**AQ TOUR: www.aqueousband.com