Tickets: $8

On sale now: http://bit.ly/2iFWDQ2

ALL AGES

Doors at 8PM

Tearing out of Buffalo NY, rock/groove powerhouse Aqueous has built a name for themselves nationally, following years of touring and high profile sets at festivals like Summer Camp, Peach Festival, Moe.Down, Catskill Chill, The Frendly Gathering, and countless others. Aqueous has built a reputation for bringing high energy and tireless effort to their craft, and fans rave about the uniqueness and power behind every performance. Featured as one of Relix Magazine's "On The Verge" artists and having shared the stage with the likes of Umphrey's McGee, Lotus, Papadosio & more, there seems no limit to the quartet's journey to the top.