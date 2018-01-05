The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery (ACG) has always been committed to elevating visual arts in our community. It was art teachers from area schools that originally formed ACG over 40 years ago.

In our tradition of hosting local high school artists at our gallery, we have decided to host an “Area High School Art Exhibit” show exhibiting work from local Nebraska and Iowa High School artists in January 2018. The intention of this special show is to promote the art of our young artists and provide insight on how to put on a professional show at a public gallery.

The show will be in our main gallery from Jan. 2 – Jan 28. We will host an Opening Reception on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, from 6-9 p. m..The Award ceremony will be at 8 p.m. that night.