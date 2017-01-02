Info
Omaha Community Playhouse 6915 Cass St., Omaha, Nebraska 68132 View Map
Around the World in 80 Days is a fantastic journey filled with exotic locations and cultures, with comedy and suspense leading the way. Phileas Fogg, an Englishman, and his French manservant, Passepartout, create a strange pairing with their distinct cultural backgrounds. Their journey challenges both Fogg and Passepartout in many ways, but they come out as winners in the end.
