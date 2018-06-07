Art Exhibit: "Another Bloomin' Exhibit" by Omaha Artists, Inc.

An exhibition of art depicting flowers, landscapes and botanical themes in a variety of media by local artists.

Mediums include: oil, watercolor, acrylic, mixed media, linocut prints, photography, jewelry, encaustic, pastel and graphite.

About the artists

Omaha Artists, Inc. was organized in 1946 to promote the appreciation and development of art in and around the Omaha metro area. The group is made of artists with a variety of talent and skills, who are able to display their art at three local art shows that are held each year. For information on meetings, workshops, and membership, please visit www.omahaartistsinc.com or check our their facebook page at www.facebook.com/OmahaArtistsInc.

This exhibit is included with admission, $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and free for garden members and children under six.