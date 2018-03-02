Art Exhibit: "Passages" by Studio Art Quilt Associates

Studio Art Quilt Associates, Inc. (SAQA) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote the art quilt through education, exhibitions, professional development, documentation, and publications.

Founded in 1989 by an initial group of 50 artists, SAQA now boasts over 2,900 members: artists, teachers, collectors, gallery owners, museum curators and corporate sponsors.

SAQA defines an art quilt as "a creative visual work that is layered and stitched or that references this form of stitched layered structure."

SAQA's goals include:

- Publish a newsletter and e.Bulletin addressing the professional needs of the working quilt artist.

- Publicize information about the art quilt through a web site, Professional Artist Member portfolios, and referrals to teachers and speakers for workshops and symposia.

- Educate through a series of conferences and lectures.

- Create a network of collectors, dealers and artists.

- Produce quality exhibitions, with documentary catalogues and critical reviews.

- Encourage critical writing, research and publication of articles about art quilts in the art press, popular press and scholarly journals.

For more information, visit https://saqanebraska.wordpress.com/

This exhibit is included with admission, $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and free for garden members and children under six.