Art Exhibit: "Persistence: Branches, Barks and Berries" by Margaret Berry

About the exhibit

Paintings, collages, and photo-based works using the hot wax technique called encaustic. The exhibition explores the theme of persistence in nature through the winter months. Look for the sculptural beauty of bare branches, the brightness of berries and the mesmerizing texture of barks.

About the artist

Margaret Berry grew up on a farm in Wahoo, Nebraska, received her B.A. from Creighton University, and completed a graduate degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. A former executive director of the Lincoln Arts Council and education director at the Lux Art Center, she is a studio artist and traveling workshop leader based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

When a truck ran a red light in 2000 and collided with her vehicle, Margaret spent her recovery learning about encaustic wax methods from a library book. She quickly became a charter member of the International Encaustic Artists, served on its Board of Directors and curated national IEA exhibitions. As an artist-in-residence with the Nebraska Arts Council, Margaret has taught schoolchildren and established artists as well as the visually impaired and imprisoned. She has given her innovative Hot Wax/Cool Art™ workshops across the U.S. and was selected as the first artist-in-residence at Cornhusker Marriott Hotel.

This exhibit is included with admission, $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and free for garden members and children under six.