Art Exhibit: "Taking Root" by Kristine Allphin

About the exhibit

Batik is an ancient decorative art used to embellish textiles. The textiles or paper is immersed in a dye bath. Wax is applied to preserve the color. This process is repeated many times creating additional color combinations and detail. In the end, the wax is removed revealing the finished art. The process may appear limiting but within those limitations are limitless possibilities. Often like life itself, the very process requires a give and take and a relinquishing to the results without an attachment to the outcome.

About the artist

Kristine Allphin's education and experience in illustration and composition brings an original style, sensitivity and craftsmanship to her batik work. She has won numerous awards and her work has been exhibited in the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney, Nebraska, the Longwell Museum in Neosho, Missouri, and the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island, Nebraska. In 2015 she was selected by the Nebraska Arts Council for an eight-person exhibit in Omaha and in April 2016, she was featured in an issue of Western Art and Architecture Magazine as an emerging artist to watch. Her work has been purchased for use on Hollywood movie sets, corporations, hospitals and private collectors as far away as Canada and Sri Lanka.

She and her family reside in Hastings, Nebraska where she finds inspiration in the always changing seasons, native grasses and vast prairie landscapes.

For more about the artist, visit http://www.allphinbatik.com/

This exhibit is included with admission, $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and free for garden members and children under six.