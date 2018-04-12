Art Exhibit: "Widespread Flowering" by Ann Brugenhemke

Lauritzen Gardens 100 Bancroft St., Omaha, Nebraska 68108

Artist statement:

Underlying concepts which have motivated creation of the work include, but are not limited to:

- Beauty and the passage of time.

- Space and geometry of the world of nature.

- Illumination and a nucleus of importance.

I continue daily work in this exploration of life and love through art. If you are affected positively by what you see, all the better.

This exhibit is included with admission, $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and free for garden members and children under six.

402-346-4002
