Art Exhibit: "Widespread Flowering" by Ann Brugenhemke

Artist statement:

Underlying concepts which have motivated creation of the work include, but are not limited to:

- Beauty and the passage of time.

- Space and geometry of the world of nature.

- Illumination and a nucleus of importance.

I continue daily work in this exploration of life and love through art. If you are affected positively by what you see, all the better.

