The Art of Jenny Carpenter and Minna Resnick

Carpenter’s work explores human interaction, both random and intimate. From a brief encounter on the subway, to a found photo, to a more personal relationship with her own sons, she examines what connects people to each other and to themselves. Carpenter paints on birch veneer. She uses the grain of the veneer to influence the figure, often overlapping images to create a narrative. With use of interrupted line and subtle color, she creates an emotive story.

Resnick’s work has always focused on language. She believes that communication is elusive. Words and images that appear commonplace to one generation may be unknown to another. She presents this intergenerational mix-up by using images from early- and mid-twentieth century manuals on home management, décor, repair, health and education with contemporary imagery from home photos and fashion magazines. She hopes this encourages information displacement and disorientation, similar to information overload in today's easy data access, while still retaining a sense of humor.