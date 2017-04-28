Revolve Fine Art and KANEKO present, Art rEVOLVEd: Local Art & Local Business: Connected. Empowered. Inspired. on April 28 from 7:00-9:00pm. Join us for an evening with Omaha-based artists Andrea Schmitz Stein, Daniel Boylan, Bart Vargas, Watie White, and Mary Zicafoose as they present on their respective creative processes and approaches to the visual arts. Each of these artists are represented by Revolve Fine Art, an Omaha-based public benefit corporation focused on promoting local artists to corporate clients via art leasing, sales, and commissions. In addition to the artist presentations, Revolve Fine Art will present their philosophy that living with art improves life, at home and at work, and extol their efforts to enrich our local artists and our local businesses. This event is FREE and open to the public. Register for this event at www.thekaneko.org/artrevolved.