Art + Science

The Bemis Center is excited to participate in Nebraska Science Festival 2017! The Nebraska Science Festival aims to stimulate curiosity and excite the minds of children and adults by engaging them in the amazing world of science. Three guest speakers will present on topics examined in Bemis Center's current exhibitions. Michael Hoff, Ph.D., Hixon-Lied Professor of Art History at the University of Nebraska, will present on Greek archaeology and the true story of the Parthenon Marbles; Sofia Jawed-Wessel, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, UNO School of Health, Physical Education, and Recreation, will speak about Women's Reproduction; and Karina Blair, Ph.D., Neuroscientist at Boys Town National Research Hospital, will talk about the science of trauma.

1–2 PM–Michael Hoff, Ph.D.–Greek Archeology and the True Story of the Parthenon Marbles

2–3 PM–Sofia Jawed-Wessel, Ph.D.–Women's Reproduction

3–4 PM–Dr. Karina Blair, Ph.D.–The Science of Trauma