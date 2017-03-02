Art Show: Oil on Canvas & Digital Prints

Reception: Thursday, March 2 • 5 – 6:30 p.m.
Exhibit: Thursday, March 2 – Friday, April 21
CSM Hillmer Art Gallery
Gallery Hours: M-Th, 9am - 7 pm; F, 9am-5pm, Sat, 8:30am-12:30pm; Closed Sundays
Barbara Simcoe has served as professor of art at the University of Nebraska Omaha since 1998. Her art has been exhibited in several countries and has received numerous honors. In 2004, she received a Fulbright Scholarship to work and teach in Siauliai, Lithuania, for five months. Free admission.
Info
College of St. Mary Hillmer Art Gallery 7000 Mercy Road, Chadron, Nebraska 68106 View Map