Art Show: Oil on Canvas & Digital Prints

Reception: Thursday, March 2 • 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Exhibit: Thursday, March 2 – Friday, April 21

CSM Hillmer Art Gallery

Gallery Hours: M-Th, 9am - 7 pm; F, 9am-5pm, Sat, 8:30am-12:30pm; Closed Sundays

Barbara Simcoe has served as professor of art at the University of Nebraska Omaha since 1998. Her art has been exhibited in several countries and has received numerous honors. In 2004, she received a Fulbright Scholarship to work and teach in Siauliai, Lithuania, for five months. Free admission.