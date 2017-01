Reception: Thursday, May 4 • 5 – 6 p.m.

Exhibit: Monday, May 1 – Friday, May 19

CSM Hillmer Art Gallery

Gallery Hours: M-Th, 9am - 7 pm; F, 9am-5pm, Sat, 8:30am-12:30pm; Closed Sundays

See the artistic creations of CSM students and learn about their successes in the arts. Free admission.