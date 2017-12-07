ARTalk + Exhibition Opening Reception

Monarchs: Brown and Native Contemporary Artists in the Path of the Butterfly

5–6:30 PM–Members Preview Reception + Exhibition Tour

Bemis Center members are invited to join us for a special preview of Monarchs including a private tour with exhibiting artists and Risa Puleo, exhibition curator and Bemis Center 2017 Curator-in-Residence.

6:30–9 PM–Public Opening Reception with Participatory Performance + ARTalk

The public opening reception begins with a community ceremonial ritual lead by exhibiting artist Sarah Rowe. Incorporating water, oil, and healing herbs, Omaha-based Rowe’s participatory performance invites audiences to consider clean water rights in the context of protests of the Dakota Access and Keystone XL Pipelines. Of Lakota and Ponca descent, Rowe re-imagines traditional Native American symbology to fit the narrative of our modern cultural landscape. The performance will be followed by an ARTalk with Exhibitions Manager Alex Priest and Monarchs Curator Risa Puleo.

Following the ARTalk, guests are invited to enjoy a casual reception celebrating the opening of Monarchs, on view at Bemis Center December 7, 2017–February 24, 2018. Exhibiting artist Nathan Young’s sound installation will provide the soundtrack for the evening.

Free and open to the public.