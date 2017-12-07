ARTalk + Exhibition Opening Reception

Monarchs: Brown and Native Contemporary Artists in the Path of the Butterfly

5–6:30 PM–Members Preview Reception – Participatory Performance and Exhibition TourBemis Center members are invited to join us as we open Monarchs with a community ceremonial ritual lead by exhibiting artist Sarah Rowe. Incorporating water, oil, and healing herbs, Omaha-based Rowe’s participatory performance invites audiences to consider clean water rights in the context of protests of the Dakota Access and Keystone XL Pipelines. Of Lakota and Ponca descent, Rowe re-imagines traditional Native American symbology to fit the narrative of our modern cultural landscape. The performance will be followed by a private tour with exhibiting artists and Risa Puleo, exhibition curator and Bemis Center 2017 Curator-in-Residence.

6:30–7:30 PM–ARTalk with Exhibiting Artists and Curator Risa Puleo Doors open to the public with a discussion between Monarchs exhibiting artists and curator Risa Puleo. They will address regional and national events such as pipeline protests, immigration rights, and human rights issues in Whiteclay, Nebraska as they affect communities in Nebraska and beyond, and how artists are addressing these issues in their personal and professional lives.

Following the ARTalk, guests are invited to enjoy a casual reception celebrating the opening of Monarchs, on view at Bemis Center December 7, 2017–February 24, 2018. Exhibiting artist Maria Chavez’s sound installation will provide the soundtrack for the evening.Free and open to the public.